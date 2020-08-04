Advertisement

Back to Learning: Haslett Public Schools to begin school year fully online

Board of Education approved Superintendent Steven Cook's recommendation plan bBy a 6-1 vote Monday night.
Haslett Public Schools opted to start the 2020-21 school year with virtual learning only.
Haslett Public Schools opted to start the 2020-21 school year with virtual learning only.(WILX-TV)
By Seth Wells
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Haslett Public Schools Board of Education voted 6-1 Monday night in approval of Superintendent Steven Cook’s recommended plan to begin the school year with fully online instruction for the district. The vote, which came during a special board meeting, will have the Vikings returning to school with a virtual learning plan with a reevaluation scheduled for no later than October 12th. During the reevaluation, the district will determine whether to continue to only instruct virtually or whether to gradually re-introduce face to face instruction with a hybrid model.

The vote came after the board listened to public comments on the situation for approximately two and a half hours. Some residents in the community voiced concern over online learning, while others voiced their support for staying virtual-only during the pandemic.

Superintendent Steven Cook said while laying out his recommended plan to the board that it is not possible to please every family and meet everyone’s needs with a difficult decision like this. He believes this decision is in the best interest of the health and safety of both the students and staff at Haslett.

The October 12 deadline is the latest that a reevaluation would be made. “If there comes a point where we can come back to school we want that. We’ll want to make sure that we have those decision points in place so that the board can evaluate and make a decision going forward” Superintendent Steven Cook said.

Haslett’s first day of virtual learning will be August 31st.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to Learning

Back to Learning: Bath Schools go online, students and parents react

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Bath Community Schools made an unanimous decision to stay virtual during Monday’s virtual board meeting.

News

Michigan Wheat Program, MSU release high-management results

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
For the 8th consecutive year, the Michigan Wheat Program has partnered with Michigan State University to be a part of the MSU Wheat Performance Trials. Those trial plots – located on seven farms in Michigan – were harvested in July.

News

Michigan orders tests on agricultural workers after outbreaks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan on Monday ordered coronavirus testing of agricultural and migrant workers, citing nearly a dozen outbreaks at farms and food-processing plants in recent weeks.

News

Google unveils budget Pixel phone as pandemic curbs spending

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Google has started selling a long-delayed budget smartphone boasting the same high-quality camera and several other features available in fancier Pixel models that cost hundreds of dollars more.

Latest News

News

Michigan film festival goes virtual, supports local filmmakers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The 2020 Threadbare Mitten Film Festival dubbed itself “A Year of TranFOURmations” to commemorate its fourth anniversary. The pandemic made the film festival even more of a transformative experience.

Breaking

2 shot, one dead at Wing Heaven in Pleasant Grove plaza

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The incident happened around 6:30 p.m.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

U of M encouraging students to check their temperature 2 weeks before start of school

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The University of Michigan is telling students to check their temperature twice a day and avoid social gatherings, work and public transportation for 14 days before returning to Ann Arbor.

News

State of Michigan to host virtual seminar on accommodating employees with disabilities

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The State of Michigan and the Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) will hold a two-part virtual seminar for Michigan business owners and employers to answer their questions on accommodating employees with disabilities, personal protective equipment and returning to work during COVID-19.

News

Seven MSU student-athletes test positive while in quarantine

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan State has conducted COVID-19 testing on 127 student-athletes during the week of July 30-31. Seven student-athletes tested positive.