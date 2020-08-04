Back to Learning: Haslett Public Schools to begin school year fully online

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Haslett Public Schools Board of Education voted 6-1 Monday night in approval of Superintendent Steven Cook’s recommended plan to begin the school year with fully online instruction for the district. The vote, which came during a special board meeting, will have the Vikings returning to school with a virtual learning plan with a reevaluation scheduled for no later than October 12th. During the reevaluation, the district will determine whether to continue to only instruct virtually or whether to gradually re-introduce face to face instruction with a hybrid model.

The vote came after the board listened to public comments on the situation for approximately two and a half hours. Some residents in the community voiced concern over online learning, while others voiced their support for staying virtual-only during the pandemic.

Superintendent Steven Cook said while laying out his recommended plan to the board that it is not possible to please every family and meet everyone’s needs with a difficult decision like this. He believes this decision is in the best interest of the health and safety of both the students and staff at Haslett.

The October 12 deadline is the latest that a reevaluation would be made. “If there comes a point where we can come back to school we want that. We’ll want to make sure that we have those decision points in place so that the board can evaluate and make a decision going forward” Superintendent Steven Cook said.

Haslett’s first day of virtual learning will be August 31st.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.