Gov. Whitmer signs new order, MSP can enforce COVID-19 laws

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and MDHHS Dr. Joneigh Khaldun during a morning press conference on June 17, 2020. (Executive Office of the Governor Photo)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Whitmer signed Executive Directive 2020-08 on Friday to direct state departments and autonomous agency heads to review allocation of their resources to ensure that enforcement of COVID-19-related laws is a priority. Officials will heavily place emphasis on capacity and the requirement to wear a mask when entering a Michigan business.

Gov. Whitmer believes that without effective enforcement, Michigan will move backwards as cases have risen over the past month.

The directive will give greater priority to enforcement of COVID-19 related laws in nursing homes, meat processing plants, and agricultural housing.

“Ensuring these executive orders are enforced across the state will protect Michigan families, small businesses, and the first responders on the front lines of this crisis,” said Gov. Whitmer. “This fight is not over yet. During the month of July we saw an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in every region of the state. By allocating the appropriate and needed resources, we can continue to save lives and ensure we don’t have to move backward.”

This could also mean limited suspension of a license or cessation of operation of a food establishment.

Departments and agencies who are aware of a violation must share that information with authorities.

