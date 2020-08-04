Advertisement

Google unveils budget Pixel phone as pandemic curbs spending

(Source: CNN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Google has started selling a long-delayed budget smartphone boasting the same high-quality camera and several other features available in fancier Pixel models that cost hundreds of dollars more.

The Pixel 4a unveiled Monday will be available Aug. 20 after months of delay caused by supply problems triggered by the pandemic.

It will cost $349, a $50 discount from a cheap Pixel released last year. It’s also a major markdown from other higher-end models in the existing product line-up that start at $799. The next versions of Google’s top-of-the-line Pixel phones will be released sometime this fall, Google said, without revealing their their price.

The budget-minded Pixel 4a is coming out four months after Apple released a discount iPhone, the SE, priced at $399. The low price helped spur iPhone sales at a time of soaring unemployment, as the economy plunged into a deep recession that is causing millions of households to curb their spending so they can pay rent and buy food.

The availability of a lower-priced model was one of the big reasons Apple’s iPhone shipments during the April-June period climbed 11% from the same time, according to research firm Internal Data Corp. That was in stark contrast to the overall smartphone market, which registered a 16% decline in shipments from last year during the same three months, the steepest drop in the industry’s history, IDC said.

Apple CEO Tim Cook also cited the iPhone SE’s popularity as a major factor in the company’s unexpectedly strong performance during the April-June period. The stellar results have helped Apple’s stock rise 13% to new highs since Apple announced the numbers last week.

It’s doubtful the Pixel 4a will reel in as many consumers as the iPhone SE, based on Google’s inability to make significant inroads as a device maker so far, despite generally positive reviews for the devices, especially their cameras.

Google so far has been selling fewer than 10 million Pixel phones a year since rolling out the product line in 2016, barely making a dent a market where more than 1 billion phones are shipped annually, according to IDC.

The Pixel phones primarily serve as a showcase for Google’s Android operating system, which includes its search engine and other services, such as digital maps, that help sell the ads that generate most of the company’s revenue. Google gives away Android to other smartphone manufacturers such as Samsung, which is expected to show off its next Galaxy phones in a virtual event scheduled for Wednesday.

The new Galaxy phone is expected to cost around $1,000.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michigan orders tests on agricultural workers after outbreaks

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan on Monday ordered coronavirus testing of agricultural and migrant workers, citing nearly a dozen outbreaks at farms and food-processing plants in recent weeks.

News

Michigan film festival goes virtual, supports local filmmakers

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The 2020 Threadbare Mitten Film Festival dubbed itself “A Year of TranFOURmations” to commemorate its fourth anniversary. The pandemic made the film festival even more of a transformative experience.

Breaking

2 shot, one dead at Wing Heaven in Pleasant Grove plaza

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The incident happened around 6:30 p.m.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

U of M encouraging students to check their temperature 2 weeks before start of school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The University of Michigan is telling students to check their temperature twice a day and avoid social gatherings, work and public transportation for 14 days before returning to Ann Arbor.

News

State of Michigan to host virtual seminar on accommodating employees with disabilities

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The State of Michigan and the Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) will hold a two-part virtual seminar for Michigan business owners and employers to answer their questions on accommodating employees with disabilities, personal protective equipment and returning to work during COVID-19.

News

Seven MSU student-athletes test positive while in quarantine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan State has conducted COVID-19 testing on 127 student-athletes during the week of July 30-31. Seven student-athletes tested positive.

News

Back to Learning: DeWitt Public Schools starting school year virtually to keep students, staff safe

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closed schools in mid-March to stop the spread of COVID-19.

News

7 Cardinals, 6 staff test positive; series at Detroit off

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The series was to have been played at Comerica Park from Tuesday through Thursday.

News

Greenhouse fire under investigation

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Firefighters got the call about the fire around 3 a.m. Sunday.