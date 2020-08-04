Ford Motor Company announces new CEO

DEARBORN, Mich. (WILX) - Ford Motor Company announced on Tuesday that Jim Hackett has to retire from the company. In his place, Jim Farley has been named the company’s new president and CEO. He will join the board of directors on Oct. 1.

65-year old Hackett and 58-year old Farley will work together on a smooth leadership transition over the next two months.

Under Hackett’s leadership, Ford transitioned into the new era of smart vehicles and drove a deeper focus on customers’ wants and needs. Ford also improved the fitness of the base business. They restructured operations, invigorated the product portfolio and reduce bureaucracy.

“I am very grateful to Jim Hackett for all he has done to modernize Ford and prepare us to compete and win in the future,” said Bill Ford, Ford’s executive chairman. “Our new product vision – led by the Mustang Mach-E, new F-150 and Bronco family – is taking shape. We now have compelling plans for electric and autonomous vehicles, as well as full vehicle connectivity. And we are becoming much more nimble, which was apparent when we quickly mobilized to make life-saving equipment at the outset of the pandemic.”

Farley comes in with experience as an automotive leader with deep global experience and a successful track record. He collaborated with Hackett over the past three years to develop and execute Ford’s Creating Tomorrow Together plan to transform Ford into a higher-growth, higher-margin business.

In 2007, Farley joined Ford as Global Head of Marketing and Sales and went on to lead Lincoln, Ford South America, Ford of Europe and all Ford global markets in successive roles. In April 2019, Farley was chosen to lead Ford’s New Businesses, Technology & Strategy team.

In this role, Farley helped the company determine how to capitalize on powerful forces reshaping the industry with the use of software platforms, connectivity, AI, automation and new forms of propulsion. He was named chief operating officer in February of 2020.

“Jim Farley matches an innate feel for cars and customers with great instincts for the future and the new technologies that are changing our industry,” Bill Ford said. “Jim’s passion for great vehicles and his intense drive for results are well known, and I have also seen him develop into a transformational leader with the determination and foresight to help Ford thrive into the future.”

Hackett will continue as a special advisor to Ford through March of 2021. Hackett believes the time is right to pass the mantle of leadership to Jim Farley.

“I have worked side-by-side with Jim Farley for the past three years and have the greatest confidence in him as a person and a leader,” Hackett said. “He has been instrumental in crafting our new product portfolio and redesigning our businesses around the world. He is also a change agent with a deep understanding of how to lead Ford in this new era defined by smart vehicles in a smart world.”

