Advertisement

Burger King worker fatally shot after dispute over food delay in Florida

Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 2:13 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH/CNN) - A Florida man faces several charges, including first-degree murder, after deputies say he shot and killed a Burger King worker after accusations the drive-thru line took too long.

Workers at a Burger King in Orlando, Florida, thought a drive-thru dispute was settled after they refunded an angry customer’s money, but a few minutes later, 22-year-old employee Desmond Joshua Jr. was dead.

“No parent should have to bury a child period but especially over some foolishness like this, over a sandwich. To lose his life just when he’s beginning to start his life,” said family friend Tammi Tilman-Edwards.

Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, 37, is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, 37, is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.(Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office/WESH/Hearst/CNN)

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies say the incident began Saturday night when a woman became upset that the drive-thru line at Burger King was taking too long. She got a refund and left, but the arrest affidavit says she returned a few minutes later with 37-year-old Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes.

Rodriguez-Tormes demanded to fight Joshua, who was working at the drive-thru, according to authorities. The arrest report states the suspect was heard saying, “You got two seconds before I shoot you.” Eventually, Joshua was fatally shot.

Deputies say Rodriguez-Tormes and the woman drove to a house about two miles away, where they were found and detained.

Rodriguez-Tormes is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting has left those who knew Joshua with many questions.

“Burger King was a stepping stone for him to move on to bigger things, and to see his life just get cut down at 22,” Tilman-Edwards said. “I just - why, why? It was resolved. Why?”

Copyright 2020 WESH, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Hearst via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Burger King drive-thru worker in Florida

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
Deputies arrested a Florida man for allegedly shooting and killing a drive-thru worker at Burger King after a female customer complained about a long wait.

National

Kids getting caught in crossfire as US gun violence surges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DON BABWIN Associated Press
New statistics show that not only was July one of the deadliest months in Chicago’s history but the city is seeing more children wounded and killed by gunfire than in recent years.

National

Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By SARAH BLAKE MORGAN Associated Press
The U.S. National Hurricane Center warned oceanside home dwellers to brace for storm surge up to 5 feet and up to 8 inches of rain in spots, as Isaias moves up the coast.

News

Back to Learning: Haslett Public Schools to begin school year fully online

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Seth Wells
Haslett Public Schools will start the year with virtual learning only.

Latest News

Back to Learning

Back to Learning: Bath Schools go online, students and parents react

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Bath Community Schools made an unanimous decision to stay virtual during Monday’s virtual board meeting.

News

Michigan Wheat Program, MSU release high-management results

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
For the 8th consecutive year, the Michigan Wheat Program has partnered with Michigan State University to be a part of the MSU Wheat Performance Trials. Those trial plots – located on seven farms in Michigan – were harvested in July.

News

Michigan orders tests on agricultural workers after outbreaks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan on Monday ordered coronavirus testing of agricultural and migrant workers, citing nearly a dozen outbreaks at farms and food-processing plants in recent weeks.

News

Google unveils budget Pixel phone as pandemic curbs spending

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Google has started selling a long-delayed budget smartphone boasting the same high-quality camera and several other features available in fancier Pixel models that cost hundreds of dollars more.

National

COVID tests states about to be hit hard by Hurricane Isaias

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
"Far apart." That's how close Democrats and Republicans say they are on agreeing to another pandemic stimulus package as COVID tests states about to be hit hard by Hurricane Isaias.

News

Michigan film festival goes virtual, supports local filmmakers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The 2020 Threadbare Mitten Film Festival dubbed itself “A Year of TranFOURmations” to commemorate its fourth anniversary. The pandemic made the film festival even more of a transformative experience.