Back to Learning: Bath Schools go online, students and parents react

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Bath Community Schools made an unanimous decision to stay virtual during Monday’s virtual board meeting.

Some students are relieved. Others are concerned.

Bath High School student Lexi Chester is one of the students who are concerned.

“I would not succeed online as I would in school because I like to do hands on..,” said Bath High School student Lexi Chester.

Several students and parents voicing their opinions at Bath Community Schools virtual special board meeting on Monday night.

The meeting was held specifically to discuss and vote on Superintendent Paul Hartsig’s recommendation to start the school year with online instruction.

“It was a hard decision but I think he made the best choice possible,” said Board President of Bath Community School District Ann Chaffee. ”To start out the school year online..”

Public comment before the vote left the Board with much to think about as students and parents shared their stories of how they would be impacted by the decision. The topics brought up ranged from the virus spreading in the district to special education and limited Internet access.

Some students even spoke about how they feel there is a lack of mental health support when they’re not in a physical classroom.

“Mental is more important - is as important as physical health and I would just like to make sure that students mental health is being checked on more frequently than it was last time,” said Bath Middle School student Jordan Look.

Other students say they are 100 percent supportive of the district’s decision to go with virtual education in the fall.

“I 100% support online and I 100% think that with all the science that’s out there that - that is the most appropriate option for everyone,” said Bath High School student Allie Estrada.

The Board says they understand everyone’s concerns and will try and answer as many questions as they can as the process moves forward.

They plan to re-evaluate if they want to continue teaching virtually or switch to in-person learning after Labor Day.

