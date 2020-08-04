Advertisement

Absentee voting ballot delays, may not have results until Aug. 5

Voters turn in their absentee ballots.
Voters turn in their absentee ballots.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Election Day is underway-and there are many ballots to count. Results of the election may not be known until Wednesday, August 5.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says there are more than two million voters across the state who have chosen to vote absentee.

With the pandemic encouraging more people to stay away from the polls, clerks have a lot of hard work ahead of them.

Proposal Three was passed by voters in 2018; allowing them to obtain an absentee ballot for any reason. The passing of that proposal led to an increase in absentee voting for the Michigan Presidential primary in March.

On that same night, the state confirmed Michigan’s first case of COVID-19.

Absentee ballots will not be counted after the polls close at 8 p.m. Prior to that time, voters are encouraged to drop off their ballots directly to their city or township clerk.

