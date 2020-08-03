Working parents face childcare issues this fall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Working parents are trying to figure out who will watch their kids if they’re learning from home this fall.

“I was able to be home with the children, but when I had to do something where I was busy or going to school myself, it was kind of difficult to maneuver everybody to where they were supposed to be,” said Torri Chambers who has five kids in the Lansing School District.

As students get ready to learn online again, the Lansing School District is looking to partner with community organizations to give children of essential workers a place to go.

“Lansing is planning, at this time, to do sites socially distanced, very few kids, but for kids whose parents are essential workers and it just doesn’t work to stay home,” said Kristan Small who is a teacher at Wexford Montessori Academy.

Small says that wasn’t an option in the spring because of the executive orders in place.

As of right now, Lansing school administrators still haven’t released any details about where those sites may be located.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.