Woman run over by truck in Onondaga

ONONDAGA, Mich. (WILX) - A woman was taken to a local hospital after being run over by a truck about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to an Ingham County Sheriff’s Office news release.

A man, 25, from Leslie, was confronted by the woman’s husband about his alleged erratic driving in the 5000 block of Rossman Road. When the woman also confronted the driver, there may have been a fight between her and the driver, police said in the Monday release.

When the driver attempted to drive away, the woman was reportedly dragged a short distance and then ran over by the red pickup truck.

The woman, 46, had multiple broken bones and contusions.

The case is still under investigation; anyone with any information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 517-676-8251.

