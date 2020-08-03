Watching Your Wallet: parents still spending

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you need to look to buy a new computer, a tablet or some noise-cancelling headphones to work while the kids are home, the summer deals are starting to heat up.

Whether it’s at-home learning, or a little time in the classroom later this fall, parents are still going to buy a few things for their children.

According to a recent survey by RETAILMENOT, parents are still expecting to spend upwards of 532 dollars. Sara Skirboll, a shopping and trends expert for the website, says that’s even a little up from last year.

“Parents are still going to be shopping. It might just be a little bit different. They might not be buying backpacks and lunch boxes right away, but they still need clothes that their kids have outgrown or shoes that their children might have outgrown,”said Sara Skirboll.

She says the deeper we get into August, the more deals you’re going to find- especially a summer clothes clearance near the end of the month. And, if you are patient and wait it out, you could find that great deals toward the end of the month on those school supplies.

If you buy online, make sure you look for a coupon code, or free shipping or a percentage off for using curbside pickup.

