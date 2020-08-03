Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: parents still spending

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you need to look to buy a new computer, a tablet or some noise-cancelling headphones to work while the kids are home, the summer deals are starting to heat up.

Whether it’s at-home learning, or a little time in the classroom later this fall, parents are still going to buy a few things for their children.

According to a recent survey by RETAILMENOT, parents are still expecting to spend upwards of 532 dollars. Sara Skirboll, a shopping and trends expert for the website, says that’s even a little up from last year.

“Parents are still going to be shopping. It might just be a little bit different. They might not be buying backpacks and lunch boxes right away, but they still need clothes that their kids have outgrown or shoes that their children might have outgrown,”said Sara Skirboll.

She says the deeper we get into August, the more deals you’re going to find- especially a summer clothes clearance near the end of the month. And, if you are patient and wait it out, you could find that great deals toward the end of the month on those school supplies.

If you buy online, make sure you look for a coupon code, or free shipping or a percentage off for using curbside pickup.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet

Watching Your Wallet: building savings fund

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
According to a new survey from our partners at the financial website and NerdWallet, 70% of Americans say their household income has been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

Watching Your Wallet

Bid for Brooks Brothers

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:03 AM EDT
The parent company of Simon Property Group is making a bid to buy mens' clothing store Brooks Brothers.

Watching Your Wallet

Nordstrom anniversary sale is still on

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT
Nordstrom is releasing details about its annual "one-of-a-kind anniversary sale."

Watching Your Wallet

Watching Your Wallet: Credit card programs

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:02 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
16 percent of all credit card holders are having trouble paying their minimum monthly bill right now.

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet

Watching Your Wallet: Tips to pay off student loans

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
All loans owned by the Department of Education have 0% interest until Sept. 30 of this year.

Watching Your Wallet

Watching Your Wallet: Leasing a car during the pandemic

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Buying a car is a huge commitment but there are several reasons why leasing might be a good idea for you in these current economic conditions.

Watching Your Wallet

Watching Your Wallet: The best time to get travel reward cards

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Most of us are not flying anywhere for the next few months, but eventually, we’ll have somewhere we want to go.

Watching Your Wallet

Watching Your Wallet: How to pay for your credit card bills

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT
First, call your card issuer. Many are offering relief in the form of deferred payments and fees according to our partners at the financial website Nerdwallet.

Watching Your Wallet

Uber in talks to buy Postmates

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 11:07 AM EDT
|
By NBC
Uber is reportedly in talks to buy Postmates for more than $2.5 billion.

Watching Your Wallet

Watching Your Wallet: Why this is the right time to refinance

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT
|
By News 10
With interest rates still low, it is more affordable than ever to borrow money.