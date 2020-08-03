Advertisement

Utah woman charged after crash kills Michigan trooper

The amount of money missing totaled $10,330 and police say the money was not used for softball league business.
The amount of money missing totaled $10,330 and police say the money was not used for softball league business.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IONIA, Mich. (AP) - A woman was charged with second-degree murder Monday after a state trooper died three weeks after a crash in western Michigan, police said.

Caleb Starr’s death was announced Friday night. He was driving in Ionia County’s Boston Township on July 10 when a car crossed the center line from the opposite direction and smashed into his patrol car, police said.

The other driver was charged with second-degree murder and other offenses related to drinking and driving. Her name wasn’t immediately released. Police have said she’s 28 and from Utah.

Starr, 33, graduated from trooper school in spring 2019.

He was “not just a trooper but a husband, father and dedicated public servant who had so much left to give in a life that was cut far too short,” said Col. Joe Gasper, state police director.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Working parents face childcare issues this fall

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Working parents are trying to figure out who will watch their kids if they’re learning from home this fall.

News

Polling stations keeping safe on Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Polling stations to implement social distancing and sanitation practices for Election Day

News

Semi catches fire on Northbound US-127

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The cause of the fire is under investigation.

News

Woman missing from Waterford Township

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Anyone with information on the woman's whereabouts should call 911.

Latest News

Breaking

Senate, House activities canceled after senator tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The news comes just a day after Barrett announced he tested positive for COVID.

News

Flint’s Bishop Airport adds new flights

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Flint Bishop Airport adds flights to Orlando.

News

Woman run over by truck in Onondaga

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Police are asking anyone with information to call.

News

City of Jackson to resume in-person Administrative Hearing Bureau meetings this month

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Administrative Hearings Bureau, which is the City’s ordinance enforcement board, is planning to resume in-person meetings this month at Jackson City Hall.

News

Two vehicles crash at North Larch and East Saginaw

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
At least one person was trapped in a wreck as firefighters used the jaws of life.

News

What you need to know about schools reopening

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Several area school disctricts have announced their plans to deal with COVID-19 concerns; others are still trying to decide.