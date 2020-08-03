Advertisement

Two vehicles crash at North Larch and East Saginaw

Lansing Fire Department firefighters work to free a person trapped in wreckage after two cars crashed in Lansing, Mich., Aug. 3, 2020.
Lansing Fire Department firefighters work to free a person trapped in wreckage after two cars crashed in Lansing, Mich., Aug. 3, 2020.(Sara Schulz/WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First responders were working to free at least one person from a wreck after two cars crashed in Lansing Monday.

The crash happened near the intersection of North Larch Street and East Saginaw Street.

Eastbound East Saginaw Street is closed from North Cedar Street to northbound North Larch Street.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 10 as the story is updated.

