The economic impact of wireless

More than one third of U.S. job growth in the last decade was due to wireless industry growth.
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(NBC/WILX) - New analysis digs into the economic impact of 4G wireless over the last decade, and 5G could propel the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic in the coming decade.

Nearly 10 percent of the U.S. GDP increase from 2011 to 2019 was due to the growth of the U.S. wireless industry. That’s according to the report by Recon Analytics and CTIA, the wireless industry association.

More than one-third of U.S. job growth in the last decade was due to wireless industry growth. That made it the largest job contributor across all industries.

