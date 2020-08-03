Students with disabilities face challenges due to online learning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing School District was the first in the state to announce their students will begin fully remote learning to start the school year, and have been listening to parents concerns ever since.

One of these concerns is how this remote learning will work for their students students with disabilities.

When the Lansing School District’s 10,000 students return for screen to screen instruction this fall, special education parents want to know if virtual learning will have their children falling behind.

“Kids with IEPs do navigate a different set of concerns we’re trying to be very mindful about that and to give each kid the support they need,” said Gabrielle Lawrence, President of Lansing School District’s Board of Education.

Students with disabilities who receive individualized education plans, or IEPs, to assist them in the classroom will face a unique challenge.

Lansing School Board President Gabrielle Lawrence says that’s something they are paying close attention to.

“Each IEP that a child has, that a special education child has, you’re exactly right, it’s tailor made to address what specifically that child needs so ideally our remote learning will be structured similarly,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence says they will still receive the one-on-one attention they need.

“They still have access to different staff members they need to work with. If they have specials needs like speech therapy they’ll still have access to those resources. They’ll just be doing from their home,” said Lawrence.

There will also be options for parents who work.

“The district is working very hard to put together some options for people who might need to bring their child to a different facility or have their child picked up and taken to a different facility because they need some form of childcare throughout the day,” Lawrence said.

In Charlotte, the district is giving parents the choice of remote or in person learning.

Director of Special Education and Student Supports Gretchen McClellan-Vanarsdale says no matter what option they choose, students will be supported.

“All of our cases managers will meet with all of the parents within out first two months of school whether that’s just to check in or whether that’s we need to open up the IEP or move forward with different goals, objectives,” said McClellan-Vanarsdale.

Both school districts said programs will be more advanced and rigorous than in the spring.

