Advertisement

Students with disabilities face challenges due to online learning

(KALB)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing School District was the first in the state to announce their students will begin fully remote learning to start the school year, and have been listening to parents concerns ever since.

One of these concerns is how this remote learning will work for their students students with disabilities.

When the Lansing School District’s 10,000 students return for screen to screen instruction this fall, special education parents want to know if virtual learning will have their children falling behind.

“Kids with IEPs do navigate a different set of concerns we’re trying to be very mindful about that and to give each kid the support they need,” said Gabrielle Lawrence, President of Lansing School District’s Board of Education.

Students with disabilities who receive individualized education plans, or IEPs, to assist them in the classroom will face a unique challenge.

Lansing School Board President Gabrielle Lawrence says that’s something they are paying close attention to.

“Each IEP that a child has, that a special education child has, you’re exactly right, it’s tailor made to address what specifically that child needs so ideally our remote learning will be structured similarly,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence says they will still receive the one-on-one attention they need.

“They still have access to different staff members they need to work with. If they have specials needs like speech therapy they’ll still have access to those resources. They’ll just be doing from their home,” said Lawrence.

There will also be options for parents who work.

“The district is working very hard to put together some options for people who might need to bring their child to a different facility or have their child picked up and taken to a different facility because they need some form of childcare throughout the day,” Lawrence said.

In Charlotte, the district is giving parents the choice of remote or in person learning.

Director of Special Education and Student Supports Gretchen McClellan-Vanarsdale says no matter what option they choose, students will be supported.

“All of our cases managers will meet with all of the parents within out first two months of school whether that’s just to check in or whether that’s we need to open up the IEP or move forward with different goals, objectives,” said McClellan-Vanarsdale.

Both school districts said programs will be more advanced and rigorous than in the spring.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to Learning

Back to Learning: Schools develop screening plans for in-person learning

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Eaton Rapids Superintendent Bill DeFrance said students who choose to learn in person will be required to be screened before entering the building in addition to practicing social distancing and wearing a mask.

News

DeWitt Public Schools starting school year virtually to keep students, staff safe

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Cody Butler
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closed schools in mid-March to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Back to Learning

Parents concerned over mental and physical toll on their children from online learning

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Parents are concerned of the mental health of their children.

News

Working parents face childcare issues this fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
Working parents are trying to figure out who will watch their kids if they’re learning from home this fall.

Latest News

Back to Learning

Grand Ledge School Board to recommend online learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The decision will be made during tonight's meeting.

Back to Learning

Hanover-Horton Schools announces hybrid reopening plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Hanover-Horton announces hybrid learning plan for their students.

News

Back to Learning: What you need to know about schools reopening

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Several area school disctricts have announced their plans to deal with COVID-19 concerns; others are still trying to decide.

News

Return to school plans loom for Dewitt and Grand Ledge

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
Reopening plans are expected to be announced by both districts Monday

Back to Learning

Lansing School District prepares for online-only learning

Updated: 22 hours ago
Students in the Lansing School District will resume classes online on Monday, August 26.

Back to Learning

Ingham Intermediate School District offers return to school web series

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
According to a post on Facebook, the district said the series will use positive behavioral interventions and support strategies at home, partnering with your school to better support your child, generalizing skills in school and home settings, preventing and responding to behaviors and more.