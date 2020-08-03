Advertisement

State of Michigan to host virtual seminar on accommodating employees with disabilities

(KFYR-TV)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The State of Michigan and the Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) will hold a two-part virtual seminar for Michigan business owners and employers to answer their questions on accommodating employees with disabilities, personal protective equipment and returning to work during COVID-19.

On Wednesday, August 5 and Thursday, August 6, thee sessions will take place virtually via ZOOM from 10:00 am to 11:30 am each day.

Brian Calley, former Lt. Governor of Michigan and President of SBAM, will moderate each session. Each session will include a live Q&A with a panel of state government leaders in employment, disability rights and services.

Panel participants include the following people:

  • Sean Egan, Director of COVID Workplace Safety, Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity
  • Lolita Davis, Outreach and Training Coordinator, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission
  • Kim Woolridge, Director, State ADA Compliance Division, Department of Civil Rights
  • Jenny Piatt, Bureau Division Director, Michigan Rehabilitation Services, Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity
  • Bill Robinson, Director, Bureau of Services for Blind Persons, Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity
  • Annie Urasky, Director, Division of Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing, Department of Civil Rights

It will include ASL interpreters and closed captioning. If you are in need of an accommodation, contact Alayna Zerlentes at 313-437-7035.

To register via ZOOM and gain access to both sessions, click here.

The two sessions will also stream live on Facebook and YouTube.

