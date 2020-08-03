State health officials confirm 604 new cases of COVID today

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The coronavirus continues to show its ugly head in Michigan, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 604 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths linked to the virus.

State totals climb to 83,386 cases and 6,212 deaths.

Ingham County reports 1,446 cases and 34 deaths.

Jackson County reports 670 cases and 32 deaths.

Clinton County reports 349 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reports 375 cases and eight deaths.

Shiawassee County reported 304 cases and 27 deaths.

However, the good news is the MDHHS reports 60,022 have recovered from the virus.

This statistic will be updated weekly.

