Social media habits changing

(WILX/NBC) - There is no doubt 2020 has been a turbulent year, and it seems Americans’ use of social media is changing as a result.

Researchers from Ohio State University recently surveyed of 2,000 people in the U.S. About 20 percent said they have taken breaks from social media due to the stress of COVID-19, racial tension and other political issues.

However, 29 percent say their social media use has increased because of current events. Experts said stepping away from our devices is vital to our mental health, because overexposure to traumatic events can lead to chronic stress and worry.

Copyright 2020 NBC. All rights reserved.