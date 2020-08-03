Advertisement

Social media habits changing

Social media habits changing in turbulent 2020 (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Social media habits changing in turbulent 2020 (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)(KY3)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX/NBC) - There is no doubt 2020 has been a turbulent year, and it seems Americans’ use of social media is changing as a result.

Researchers from Ohio State University recently surveyed of 2,000 people in the U.S. About 20 percent said they have taken breaks from social media due to the stress of COVID-19, racial tension and other political issues.

However, 29 percent say their social media use has increased because of current events. Experts said stepping away from our devices is vital to our mental health, because overexposure to traumatic events can lead to chronic stress and worry.

Copyright 2020 NBC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking

Senate, House activities canceled after senator tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
The news comes just a day after Barrett announced he tested positive for COVID.

News

Flint’s Bishop Airport adds new flights

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Flint Bishop Airport adds flights to Orlando.

News

Woman run over by truck in Onondaga

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Police are asking anyone with information to call.

News

City of Jackson to resume in-person Administrative Hearing Bureau meetings this month

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Administrative Hearings Bureau, which is the City’s ordinance enforcement board, is planning to resume in-person meetings this month at Jackson City Hall.

Latest News

News

Two vehicles crash at North Larch and East Saginaw

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
At least one person was trapped in a wreck as firefighters used the jaws of life.

News

What you need to know about schools reopening

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Several area school disctricts have announced their plans to deal with COVID-19 concerns; others are still trying to decide.

News

Return to school plans loom for Dewitt and Grand Ledge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
Reopening plans are expected to be announced by both districts Monday

News

State Sen. Tom Barrett tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Senator tests positive for COVID -19.

WILX

“I definitely feel the gravity” East Lansing City Council appoints first black councilmen since 70’s

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
East Lansing City Council Appoints First Black Councilmen Since 1973

News

Michigan reports 0 deaths linked to COVID today

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The state also reported 426 cases of coronavirus today.