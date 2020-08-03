Advertisement

Seven MSU student-athletes test positive while in quarantine

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has conducted COVID-19 testing on 127 student-athletes during the week of July 30-31. Seven student-athletes tested positive.

In addition to those seven student-athletes, 50 staff members were tested during the same time period and all were negative.

All of the seven student-athletes who tested positive were individuals in quarantine.

Daily check-ins with athletic training staff will continue while the individuals remain in isolation with additional services provided as instructed by the medical and administrative staffs.

Before returning to any level of workouts, further testing and physician follow-up will be needed.

Members of the football team are currently quarantining or isolating as they await completion of a requested 14-day quarantine that began on July 22 and runs through Aug. 4.  

Since the beginning of June, Michigan State Athletics has conducted more than 800 COVID-19 tests on student-athletes and staff members.

There have been a total of 651 tests on student-athletes, with 30 positive results. Since June 15, there have been more than 150 tests on staff members, at locations both on and off campus, with five positive results.

