Senate, House activities canceled after senator tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state Senate session that was supposed to happen Monday through Friday has been canceled after a member tested positive for coronavirus.

Sunday, Sen. Tom Barrett announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey issued the following statement:

“In light of one of our colleagues recently testing positive for COVID-19, I encourage all caucus members to be tested. The Senate will cancel committees and session for this week, August 3-7, to allow adequate time for execution of protocols and receipt of results for individuals who choose to be tested. We all wish Senator Barrett a speedy recovery” said Shirkey.

Barrett serves the 24th District, which includes Clinton, Eaton and Shiawassee counties and parts of northeastern Ingham County.

Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield released a statement Monday that said no House committees will meet through Friday, and no votes will be taken Thursday. The House Business Office will still be available to members and employees to assist with local COVID-19 testing options.

“The House has taken aggressive and comprehensive action to protect members and staff from COVID-19, including flexible remote work options, making testing available, changing technology and voting procedures to encourage social distancing, and expanding cleaning at the Capitol and the House Office Building,” Chatfield said in the statement. “Our new procedures will remain in place to continue to protect representatives and staff.”

