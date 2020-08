LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Northbound US-127 is closed due to a semi caught fire near the Holt rest stop.

Delhi Township Fire is on scene and say the fire is smoldering.

The lane will remain closed until crews can clean up the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

