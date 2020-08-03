Advertisement

Return to school plans loom for Dewitt and Grand Ledge

Reopening plans are expected to be announced by both districts Monday
By Spencer Soicher
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Now less than a month away from the new school year, a handful of school districts haven’t announced their school year plans yet. But on Monday, two more districts will announce their reopening plans.

News 10 has learned that both Grand Ledge Public Schools and Dewitt Public Schools will announce their learning plans for the upcoming school year on Monday.

The Grand Ledge plan will be presented tonight during a special virtual meeting at 6:00 p.m. For more information on the meeting, Click here.

Grand Ledge Public Schools has previously asked parents for feedback on what they’d like to see happen... The district says more than 3,500 people responded with their preferences.

Grand Ledge Public Schools Families, THANK YOU for the over 3,000 responses to our last survey! More than 3 out of 4...

Posted by Grand Ledge Public Schools on Thursday, July 16, 2020

Grand Ledge assistant Superintendent, Steven Gabriel, said, “Our recommendation will emphasize the health and safety of all students and staff, and will be focused on providing a student-centered education for all students.”

Meanwhile, Dewitt Public Schools is also expected to announce their plan today too. The Superintendent of DPS, John Deiter, is recommending an online-only restart. Deiter says he will present his plan to the school board at their next meeting. He says his outline includes plans to return to in-person learning as soon as possible.

News 10 will have full coverage of the school’s announcements and will detail the plans on WILX.com and on the air.

