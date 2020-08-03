Woman missing from Waterford Township

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police issued an advisory to be on the lookout for Kathy Dixson of Waterford Township in Monroe County.

Dixson, 62, hasn’t been seen since she left her home. MSP troopers discovered her vehicle on southbound I-75, near Summit, about 7 a.m. Monday, with the keys inside of it. A police dog search found a second set of keys just west of the vehicle.

The advisory said Dixson has mental health issues.

Anyone with information about Dixson’s whereabout should call 911.

