Hanover-Horton Schools announces hybrid reopening plan

Logo for the Hanover-Horton Comets. (Source: Hanover-Horton Schools). (WILX)
Logo for the Hanover-Horton Comets. (Source: Hanover-Horton Schools). (WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hanover-Horton schools have announced a hybrid method for reopening schools for the 2020-2021 school year. The plan will allow for parents who don’t wan their children to attend classes in person to instead get credit from at-home studies.

According to the press release sent to News 10, the in-person learning would take place on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday with learning at home on Wednesdays. The learn-at-home option would consist of daily at-home learning.

In-person learning is set to begin on August 26 with a half-day, while the learn-at-home portions of the in-person curriculum would begin on September 2. Students who attend in-person classes will be required to wear masks at all times except when eating lunch and will not be permitted to use water fountains. Hanover-Horton officials say that they are waiting for additional guidance when it comes to daily temperature checks.

The Learn-at-home school year would begin August 26 as well. The classes will require a tablet or computer to attend. For those who don’t have a device to use, Hanover-Horton has school-issued Chromebooks and iPads for students to borrow. Details on how to obtain a device will be communicated to families who indicate a need to borrow one on the Hanover-Horton Student Learning Registration Form. An internet connection will not technically be required, but is highly recommended as the alternative is to use the school’s WiFi from the parking lot.

Once a learning option has been selected that student must participate in that option for a full marking period. However, if your student chooses in-person learning and doesn’t feel comfortable with that choice, they can change to learn-at-home during the marking period. This way a student cannot attend learn-at-home one day and in-person another.

Bus routes will run as normal, although students will be required to wear masks. Parents can drop off their students each day, but there will be new procedures in place for student drop off and pick up.

Due to current guidelines, parents, visitors and volunteers will not be permitted into school buildings.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

