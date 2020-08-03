Advertisement

Greenhouse fire under investigation

Fire at Howe's Greenhouse and Flower Shoppe under investigation in DeWitt Township.
Fire at Howe's Greenhouse and Flower Shoppe under investigation in DeWitt Township.
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Investigators are trying to figure out what started the fire that destroyed one of the greenhouses at Howe’s Greenhouse and Flower Shoppe located in DeWitt Township.

Firefighters got the call about the fire around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Fire officials had the fire under control a half-hour later, but not in time to save the building.

