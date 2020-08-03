Greenhouse fire under investigation

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Investigators are trying to figure out what started the fire that destroyed one of the greenhouses at Howe’s Greenhouse and Flower Shoppe located in DeWitt Township.

Firefighters got the call about the fire around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Fire officials had the fire under control a half-hour later, but not in time to save the building.

