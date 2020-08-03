Grand Ledge School Board to recommend online learning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Grand Ledge Schools Board of Education is set to meet tonight at 6 p.m. to discuss what their plans are for the upcoming school year.

Schools around the area have been deciding recently to either go to online learning or offer hybrid learning for student who wish to learn in person during the coronavirus pandemic.

Grand Ledge superintendent Dr. Gabriel and the administration will be recommending online learning for the first trimester, which ends December 4.

The motion will be decided on during tonight’s meeting.

