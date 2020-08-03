Advertisement

Flint’s Bishop Airport adds new flights

(Source: United Airlines, CNN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - Flint Bishop International Airport has announced the addition of a new flight by United Airlines to its daily schedule. The new flight will cover trips from Flint to Orlando and back.

“It’s great to see United continuing to increase their service in Flint,” Airport Director Nino Sapone said. “They are committed to connecting our region to their vast airline network and Star Alliance. By adding an early morning departure, our passengers can more easily come and go in one day, if needed. It also decreases layover time in Chicago O’Hare, as well as increases overall connectivity.”

Officials at the Flint Bishop International Airport emphasized that their goal is to provide services on par with larger airports.

