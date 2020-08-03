Advertisement

Event seeks to give 1,500 women free firearms training

The Aug. 15 session will be held at Recoil Range. The Aug. 16 session is at Top Gun Range. Both ranges are in Taylor, southwest of Detroit.
The Aug. 15 session will be held at Recoil Range. The Aug. 16 session is at Top Gun Range. Both ranges are in Taylor, southwest of Detroit.
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) - Free gun lessons are being offered in the Detroit area to 1,500 women interested in learning about firearms and personal protection. Gun advocacy group Legally Armed in Detroit has scheduled its annual firearms training event on Aug. 15-16. Sessions include a firearms safety briefing, use of a firearm, ammunition and gun range time. Registration begins Saturday. No previous firearms training or experience is required. The Aug. 15 session will be held at Recoil Range. The Aug. 16 session is at Top Gun Range. Both ranges are in Taylor, southwest of Detroit. Firearms trainer Rick Ector says 50 women received training during the first free event nine years ago. More than 800 women took part last year.

