City of Jackson to resume in-person Administrative Hearing Bureau meetings this month

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson’s Administrative Hearing’s Bureau is set to resume in-person meetings for the month of August. These will be the first in-person meetings in the City since the start of the pandemic in March.

The AHB reviews and prosecutes City ordinance violations.

“Since the Administrative Hearing Bureau started in 2005, it’s done tremendous work to help improve our neighbors through code-enforcement,” said Public Information Officer Aaron Dimick. “We’re looking forward to having hearings resume safely so Jackson can continue to look its best.”

The bureau plans to resume its Aug. 12, 19 and 26 meetings with in-person hearings at Jackson City Hall.

Any future changes to AHB meetings will be posted on the City’s website, cityofjackson.org. Jackson City Council meetings, along with all other board and commission meetings will continue to take place virtually until further notice.