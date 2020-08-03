Advertisement

Children raised by grandparents may be at greater risk of social problems

A new study finds children being raised by grandparents may face a higher risk of social and behavioral problems.
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX/NBC) -A new study finds children being raised by grandparents may face a higher risk of social and behavioral problems.

Researchers with Northwell Health compared grandparent and parent-headed households. They found kids raised by grandparents were much more likely to have lived with someone with substance abuse problems, or been exposed to violence. They also had much higher rates of ADHD.

An estimated 2.7 million grandparents in the U.S. are raising their grandchildren.

