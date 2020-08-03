2 shot, one dead at Wing Heaven in Pleasant Grove plaza

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two people have been shot at Wing Heaven located in the Pleasant Grove plaza in Lansing Monday night.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m.

Our crew on the scene said one person has died and one has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police initially said they tried to track the shooter with dogs but were unsuccessful.

A person of interest has since been taken into custody.

