Advertisement

2 shot, one dead at Wing Heaven in Pleasant Grove plaza

Two people have been shot at Wings Heaven in Pleasant Grove plaza in Lansing.
Two people have been shot at Wings Heaven in Pleasant Grove plaza in Lansing.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two people have been shot at Wing Heaven located in the Pleasant Grove plaza in Lansing Monday night.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m.

Our crew on the scene said one person has died and one has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police initially said they tried to track the shooter with dogs but were unsuccessful.

A person of interest has since been taken into custody.

News 10 is working to learn more information.

A shooting turns deadly at Pleasant Grove Plaza

Posted by WILX News 10 on Monday, August 3, 2020

This is a breaking news story. WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available.

Stay with News 10 and WILX.com as we follow this situation. Refresh your page to make sure you are seeing the most current information.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

U of M encouraging students to check their temperature 2 weeks before start of school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The University of Michigan is telling students to check their temperature twice a day and avoid social gatherings, work and public transportation for 14 days before returning to Ann Arbor.

News

State of Michigan to host virtual seminar on accommodating employees with disabilities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The State of Michigan and the Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) will hold a two-part virtual seminar for Michigan business owners and employers to answer their questions on accommodating employees with disabilities, personal protective equipment and returning to work during COVID-19.

News

Seven MSU student-athletes test positive while in quarantine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan State has conducted COVID-19 testing on 127 student-athletes during the week of July 30-31. Seven student-athletes tested positive.

Latest News

News

Back to Learning: DeWitt Public Schools starting school year virtually to keep students, staff safe

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closed schools in mid-March to stop the spread of COVID-19.

News

7 Cardinals, 6 staff test positive; series at Detroit off

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The series was to have been played at Comerica Park from Tuesday through Thursday.

News

Greenhouse fire under investigation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Firefighters got the call about the fire around 3 a.m. Sunday.

News

Back to Learning: Working parents face childcare issues this fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
Working parents are trying to figure out who will watch their kids if they’re learning from home this fall.

News

Polling stations keeping safe on Election Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Polling stations to implement social distancing and sanitation practices for Election Day

News

UPDATE: US-127 back open after semi burst into flames

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The cause of the fire is under investigation.