State Sen. Tom Barrett tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday evening, State Senator Tom Barrett was notified that he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the Barrett said, “The Michigan Army National Guard implemented a COVID-19 screening policy for all soldiers one week prior to their departure for training events. Despite taking reasonable precautions, I was notified this afternoon that I tested positive during a routine screening on Friday, July 31.

“Thankfully I do not have any significant symptoms at this time, and I will be self-isolating according to medical guidelines. I have done my best to make contact with those I have been around in the past couple weeks so that they may also seek medical advice.

“I look forward to resuming my normal work schedule as quickly as possible.”

Barrett serves the 24th District, which includes Clinton, Eaton and Shiawassee counties and parts of northeastern Ingham County.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, issued the following statement after a member of the Michigan Senate tested positive for COVID-19:

“We were informed today that a member of the Senate tested positive for COVID-19. The Senate followed the procedure it established months ago and informed senators and staff of the positive test result. The Senate Business Office provides all senators and staff with appropriate information for follow-up and protocols.”

“Our immediate focus is on notification to all senators and staff. We will evaluate the need for changes to the legislative calendar in the coming days,” said Shirkey.

