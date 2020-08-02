Michigan Tech students urged to donate to other students

HOUGHTON, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Tech University students want to help other students who didn’t qualify for federal financial help related to the coronavirus.

Michigan Tech set up the Husky Emergency Assistance Fund months ago.

The graduate student government organization now is pledging to match up to $10,000 in donations from other students.

Students received $350 federal grants from the university, but some students might not need the money.

Others, meanwhile, might not have qualified, especially if they’re from outside the U.S.

