Advertisement

Michigan Tech students urged to donate to other students

Michigan Tech Huskies
Michigan Tech Huskies(MTU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Tech University students want to help other students who didn’t qualify for federal financial help related to the coronavirus.

Michigan Tech set up the Husky Emergency Assistance Fund months ago.

The graduate student government organization now is pledging to match up to $10,000 in donations from other students.

Students received $350 federal grants from the university, but some students might not need the money.

Others, meanwhile, might not have qualified, especially if they’re from outside the U.S.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State Sen. Tom Barrett tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Senator tests positive for COVID -19.

Ap

State to hire 3rd inspector for dam safety program

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
State to hire 3rd inspector for dam safety program

WILX

“I definitely feel the gravity” East Lansing City Council appoints first black councilmen since 70’s

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
East Lansing City Council Appoints First Black Councilmen Since 1973

News

Michigan reports 0 deaths linked to COVID today

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The state also reported 426 cases of coronavirus today.

Latest News

News

10 people sickened by carbon monoxide on Lake Michigan boat

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The boat was intercepted near the South Haven pier.

News

Michigan couple reunites after pandemic forces them apart

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Michigan man decided to get a job at his wife’s nursing home after he was unable to visit her because facilities restricted in-person visits due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Catholics in Upper Peninsula required to wear masks

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Face masks are mandatory for people who attend indoor Mass in the Upper Peninsula.

Ap

Michigan primary tests Tlaib, features 2 open House races

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:14 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Michigan primary tests Tlaib, features 2 open House races

Ap

Webinar scheduled on permit process for oil pipeline tunnel

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT
Webinar scheduled on permit process for oil pipeline tunnel

News

Michigan State Police form procession for fallen trooper killed by drunk driver

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT
Procession for fallen officer.