Michigan reports 0 deaths linked to COVID today

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The coronavirus is still spreading throughout Michigan, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 426 new cases of coronavirus in Michigan on the second day of August.

However, with the coronavirus cases continuing to climb, there is some good news today, as the MDHHS reports no new deaths for August 2.

State totals are now at 82,782 cases and 6,206 deaths linked to the virus.

Ingham County reported 1,434 cases and 30 deaths.

Jackson County reports 664 cases and 32 deaths.

Clinton County reports 348 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reported 373 cases and seven deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 297 cases and seven deaths.

Even more good news is the MDHHS reported 60,022 people have recovered from coronavirus in Michigan.

This statistic is updated on Saturdays.

