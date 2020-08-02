Lansing School District prepares for online-only learning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students in the Lansing School District will resume classes online on Monday, August 26.

Here’s where things stand right now:

Parents are asked to complete an online survey for each of their students. It asks questions about the family’s technological capabilities.

One question also asks if parents would want their child to continue learning remotely even if face-to-face instruction resumes later this fall.

The school district's website says the district will provide a computer to students who don't have them. It also says the district is working with internet providers to make sure each family has internet access.

Attendance for online classes will be mandatory. Students' daily schedule will include time for meal breaks and physical activity.

For parents who can't work from home, school leaders are working with local organizations to set up child care. Free breakfast and lunch will still be provided.

The school board’s next meeting is August 6 at 6 p.m. Stay with News 10 as we bring you the latest plans from school districts in Mid-Michigan.

