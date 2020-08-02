Advertisement

Catholics in Upper Peninsula required to wear masks

The Catholic Diocese of Marquette requires face masks be worn at all services in Upper Michigan, beginning August 1, 2020.
The Catholic Diocese of Marquette requires face masks be worn at all services in Upper Michigan, beginning August 1, 2020.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. - Face masks are mandatory for people who attend indoor Mass in the Upper Peninsula starting Saturday, the region’s Roman Catholic bishop said.

“Though the scientific evidence on the effectiveness of face masks in limiting the spread of COVID‐19 is still inconclusive, there is sufficient evidence to judge prudently that we should wear face masks to limit the spread of the disease,” Marquette Bishop John Doerfler said.

A mask may be uncomfortable, he said, “but it is a sacrifice that we can make out of love for each other.”

Doerfler oversees all Catholic churches in the Upper Peninsula.

The Marquette Diocese had recommended masks when Masses resumed in May. They’ve been mandatory elsewhere in many Michigan churches.

