Whitmer signs bills to resolve $2.2 billion budget shortfall

The state still faces a multi-billion dollar shortfall in the fiscal year that starts in two months due to declining tax revenues in the coronavirus pandemic.
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed spending bills as part of an agreement to resolve a $2.2 billion deficit in the current budget by using federal coronavirus relief aid, tapping savings, shifting funds and banking cost cuts from employee furloughs that are complete. The laws enacted Friday include additional funding for K-12 schools and essentially shield universities and community colleges from reductions. Teachers in public and private schools will each get a $500 bonus. The state still faces a multi-billion dollar shortfall in the fiscal year that starts in two months due to declining tax revenues in the coronavirus pandemic.

