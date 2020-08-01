Olivet man dies in motorcycle crash

MARSHALL TWP, Mich. (WILX) - A 57-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday night.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says around 8:10 they were called to the 16000 block of 15 Mile Road in Marshall Township.

They found the man from Olivet lying next to his motorcycle unresponsive. He was taken to Oaklawn Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe the man may have suffered a medical emergency, causing him to lose control. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating. The Marshall Area Fire Fighters Ambulance Authority was also on scene.

