MSP Trooper injured in traffic crash dies

Trooper Caleb Starr died Friday after being hit by a drunk driver back on July 10, MSP said.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police Trooper has died Friday after being injured in a traffic crash that happened earlier this month.

Caleb Starr, 33, of the Lakeview Post, was hit by a drunk driver while on duty back on July 10, according to a statement from MSP.

Starr joined the MSP back in September of 2018 as a member of the 135tht Trooper Recruit School and is survived by his wife Rachel, who is a civilian member of the MSP, and their two young daughters, MSP said.

“The Michigan State Police mourns the loss of not just a trooper, but a husband, father and dedicated public servant who had so much left to give in a life that was cut far too short,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. in Boston Township located in Ionia County, MSP said. He was westbound on Grand River Avenue in his patrol vehicle when a vehicle traveling east crossed the centerline. The driver was a 28-year-old woman from Utah.

Starr was flown by a medical helicopter to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital located in Grand Rapids where he was being treated until he died, according to the statement.

MSP said charges against the 28-year-old driver, who’s believed to still be hospitalized, are pending.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

