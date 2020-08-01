Michigan tops 60,000 recoveries after over 4 months of COVID cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The coronavirus shows no signs of slowing down. After over 4 months of dealing with COVID-19 in Michigan, daily cases still remain high, as the Michigan Department of Health and human Services reports 735 new cases of coronavirus in Michigan on the first day of August, with seven new deaths linked to the virus as well.

State totals are now at 82,356 cases and 6,206 deaths.

Ingham County reports 1,425 cases and 30 deaths.

Jackson County reports 660 cases and 32 deaths.

Clinton County reported 347 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reported 370 cases and seven deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 299 cases and 27 deaths.

That’s the bad news. The good news? Michigan now has over 60,000 recovered from the virus, with a total of 60,022 people who have recovered from the virus. That’s over 72% of cases in Michigan.

