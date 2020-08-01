Michigan State Police form procession for fallen trooper killed by drunk driver

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Saturday, family friends and fellow officers remembered Michigan State Trooper, Caleb Starr who died two weeks after being hit by a drunk diver while on duty.

Many formed a procession driving from Grand Rapids to Mid-Michigan Saturday, to honor trooper Caleb Starr.

Starr passed away Friday night.

He was a trooper of the Lakeview post who was on duty when he was hit by a drunk driver in Ionia County back on July 10th.

He was airlifted to a hospital in grand rapids where he died from his injuries.

Starr was 33 years old.

He leaves behind a wife and two young daughters.

”I’m glad that there were numbers out there to show, the family of MSP, the troopers, again, their support for their fallen brother.” said Karen Black, the past president of MI COPS.

Charges are pending against the female driver, who is believed to still be hospitalized.

