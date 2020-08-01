Advertisement

Michigan primary tests Tlaib, features 2 open House races

Photo Courtesy: MGN
Photo Courtesy: MGN (WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s primary features a viable challenge to an incumbent congresswoman and campaigns for two U.S. House seats where a Republican and a former GOP member are retiring.

Tuesday’s election, which is being marked by a surge of mail-in absentee ballots during the coronavirus pandemic, also will shape races in November for a couple of potentially competitive congressional districts that Democrats flipped in the midterm.

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones will have a one-on-one rematch after a close 2018 race.

Republicans are picking nominees to replace Reps. Justin Amash and Paul Mitchell.

