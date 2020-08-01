Advertisement

LEO secures $14M apprenticeship grant for Michigan

(KCRG)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) has been awarded more than $14.3 million in U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) grants to support Registered Apprenticeship programs throughout the state.

The federal funds will help Michigan employees fill top, high-skill, high-wage careers. Those sectors of careers are the following: Advanced Manufacturing, Construction, Energy, Healthcare, Information Technology and Mobility.

“Employers across all industries are increasingly turning to apprenticeships to help grow their talent and address skills gaps in the workforce,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “These grants will help Michigan further these efforts and help employers and workers meet the demand for a skilled workforce and rewarding career opportunities.”

Through the USDOL’s “Building State Capacity to Expand Apprenticeship through Innovation” grant program, LEO was awarded about $9.5 million. The new Michigan Registered Apprenticeship Innovation Network program will accelerate the careers of more than 5,230 workers while filling some of the 547,120 job openings projected by employers.

“These programs are vital to Michigan’s economic success,” said LEO Director Jeff Donofrio. “This funding not only ensures vital programs are available for students and job-seekers to prepare for in-demand career options, it also helps businesses grow and thrive in Michigan when they have a highly-skilled talent pool to select from.” 

The program will serve youth ages 16-24 with an emphasis on helping underrepresented populations. The youth will also be co-enrolled in RAP and able to gain credentials.

For more information about Registered Apprenticeship in Michigan, click here.

