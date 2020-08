LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department is investigating a suspicious death.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 1800 block of Osborn Rd where they found an adult woman dead.

So far, nobody has been arrested.

The Crime Scene Investigation unit is investigating. Stay with News 10 as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.