Gov vetoes nursing home bill; says based on ‘false premise’

The bill was a response to the governor’s order that lets people with the virus be transferred and isolated in nursing homes that also have non-infected residents.
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed Republican-sponsored legislation that would have let nursing homes house coronavirus-infected residents - but only in a building separate from other residents. In a letter to senators Friday, the Democratic governor said she has protected nursing home residents and the bill was “based on the false premise that isolation units created within existing facilities are somehow insufficient to protect seniors.” The measure had attracted some Democratic support, too. The bill was a response to the governor’s order that lets people with the virus be transferred and isolated in nursing homes that also have non-infected residents.

