East Lansing High School graduates class of 2020

Graduation was delayed because of COVID-19 and weather
East Lansing High School graduates class of 2020.
East Lansing High School graduates class of 2020.(WILX)
By Cody Butler
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing High School's class of 2020 was finally able to celebrate the end of its senior year.

The school finally hosted graduation Saturday after a few delays.

"It's bittersweet. I was excited for this moment, but I definitely didn't think it would be happening like this or in August. I'm happy it is finally happening," said Pernasia Evans, East Lansing High School graduate.

They traditional graduation ceremony was thrown out the window thanks to COVID-19.

"It's something very unique. I guess our seniors will remember it," said East Lansing Public Schools superintendent Dori Leyko.

ELHS had to make adjustments and held the ceremony in the parking lot.

Of course there was "Pomp and Circumstance" and walking across to get their diploma, all in front of friends and family.

Some parents even set up lawn chairs to watch the whole ceremony.

But there weren't any speeches.

"Even at the end of the school year I didn't think we would still be doing it on August 1. We definitely wanted to make sure we honored our seniors," said Leyko.

Leyko said it was important to bring everyone back one last time, even if it is August.

"We're super excited to celebrate our seniors and acknowledge them for all their hard work," she said.

"I didn't get to have the senior year I totally wanted to have but I wanted to at least have this one moment that was the same for everybody.

"We didn't really get to experience the things everyone else got to experience so that was kind of a bummer, but I'm trying to look forward to the future," said Madison Duncan, East Lansing High School graduate.

About 280 people graduated from East Lansing High School Saturday.

