Body of 13-year-old girl found in Lake Michigan

The body of a 13-year-old Otsego girl has been found near a beach along Lake Michigan in southwestern Michigan following an apparent drowning.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKESIDE, Mich. (WILX) - The body of a 13-year-old Otsego girl has been found near a beach along Lake Michigan in southwestern Michigan following an apparent drowning.

The body was reported about 12:30 p.m. Friday in Lakeside, southwest of Grand Rapids, according to the Berrien County sheriff’s office.

The girl was reported missing about 9 p.m. Thursday at Warren Dunes State Park in Lake Township.

A search for her was suspended Thursday night due to darkness. It was resumed Friday morning.

