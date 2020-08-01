Beloved local man passes away, community remembers him

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Beloved local community figure Tony Tumminello passed away on Friday.

Many people may have not known Tony by name. However, many knew Tony as the honorary member of Fire Station One. Lansing firefighters are deeply mourning the loss of their dear friend Tony Tumminello.

“For the Lansing Fire family, it’s a huge loss. He’s going to be greatly missed,”said Lansing Fire Department official Justin Conklin.

Tony began coming around the fire station when he was just thirteen. As a fan of fire trucks, he saw the firefighters as his extended family. They saw Tony the same way.

“The firefighters love Tony. They took care of him. He was part of our family. He ate dinner with us every night. If he didn’t show up, we were all worried about him,” said Lansing Fire Department official Steve Kilmon.

Tony even spent holidays with generations of firefighters. Given their time together, there are certain things about Tony Tumminello the firefighters will never forget-specifically his kindness and beautiful personality.

“I love him. I miss him. My whole life, I’ll never forget him. He just made things a little bit happier around here and I’m glad I got to meet him. It was a honor to meet him,”said Lansing Fire Department official Mike Potter.

In his pasttime, Tony worked at Jon Anthony Florist for about forty years.

“We love Tony. Tony was family. That’s what Tony was,” said Manager of Jon Anthony Florist Pat Holliday.

After work, Tony would often make a stop at Moriarty’s Pub. Then, he was off to his second home-the fire station.

Funeral arrangements for Tony Tumminello will be made sometime this next month.

