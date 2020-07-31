Starbucks expands curbside pickup, brings back PSL!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The coronavirus continues to stir things up at Starbucks. The coffee company announced this week that it plans to expand curbside pickup at seven-hundred to one-thousand stores by the end of the quarter. In addition, Starbucks says it will be bringing back the famous “Pumpkin Spice Latte!” Last year, the fall staple debuted on August 27th, but so far, a release date has not been announced. The latest Starbucks announcements come as the coffee company plans to close up to 400 locations over the next 18 months.

