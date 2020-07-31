Schools Rule: InvenTeam works through pandemic

STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (WILX) - We first introduced you to Stockbridge’s InvenTeam when they were working on a lander to study ocean waters in the American Samoa.

Obviously, things took turn when schools closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But that didn’t slow them down.

Working on an ocean lander isn’t easy, and then throw in having to work on mathematical equations, testing an actual device and running numbers from home.

“I had taken a lot of pictures on my phone so we were able to go from there based off all that, but the main measurements were taken while we were still at school,” InvenTeam student Hythem Bedoyun said. “We were all really excited to work on it. I know I was, at least, and being able to get it done was kind of like another achievement in our book.”

The team took the lander to Florida in February to test it out.

“We all had to work together as a group because we’re all like pieces of the puzzle,” InvenTeam student Brooklyn Rochow said. “Taking it to Key Largo, you get to see how prepared you are before you take it across the world. Not just how it works, but how you work together together as a team.”

And now they’re working on a provisional patent for the lander.

“It was kind of the goal at the end of the invention to have the patent and complete it, and I think it’s really awesome to say I worked on a patent at 16 years old,” IvenTeam student Mayzie Wright said.

The patent language is with a lawyer who will help the team with their application.

