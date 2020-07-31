Anti-police graffiti found on Old Town properties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two buildings in Lansing’s Old Town district were tagged with messages against President Donald Trump, among others.

On a brick wall at 942 César Chávez Ave. Friday, the messages, “Death to all Trump Gestapo secret police” and “A.F.A.,” were spray painted.

One message said on a for sale sign on a property at 1120 S. Pennsylvania Ave., “Trump free zone,” “No pigs,” and “BLM Antifa.”

