Anti-police graffiti found on Old Town properties

Messages against President Donald Trump and police were spray painted onto a building.
Messages against President Donald Trump and police were spray painted onto a building.(Sara Schulz | WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two buildings in Lansing’s Old Town district were tagged with messages against President Donald Trump, among others.

On a brick wall at 942 César Chávez Ave. Friday, the messages, “Death to all Trump Gestapo secret police” and “A.F.A.,” were spray painted.

One message said on a for sale sign on a property at 1120 S. Pennsylvania Ave., “Trump free zone,” “No pigs,” and “BLM Antifa.”

